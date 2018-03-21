Mekeel defeats Seton boys in state basketball final

Leo Gallagher scored 17 points as the Seton Catholic Central High School basketball team lost to Mekeel Christian Academy 42-37 in the state Class B championship game March 17 at Floyd L. Maines Memorial Arena in Binghamton.

Seton, from Section IV, had won its semifinal, defeating Buffalo Health Sciences 65-61 in two overtimes.

In the final, Tommy Dempsey added nine points and Marcus Dyes eight for the Saints, 23-3.

Carter Stewart scored 14 points for Mekeel, from Section II in Schenectady County, and Jordan Jackson added 13.

Mekeel Christian Academy 42,

Seton CC 37

Seton_____12 13 8 4 — 37

Mekeel____12 13 12 5 — 42

Seton (23-3): Tommy Dempsey 3 0-0 9, Marcus Dyes 3 2-2 8, Leo Gallagher 7 0-0 17, Peter Hartrick 1 0-0 3, Brett Rumpel 0 0-0 0, Tanner Sinicki 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 2-2 37.

Mekeel (24-3): Gideon Agbo 2 2-4 6, Deonte Holder 3 0-0 9, Jordan Jackson 6 0-0 13, Daniel McCarty 0 0-0 0, Carter Stewart 4 2-2 14. Totals: 15 4-6 42.

3-pointers: Seton 7 (Dempsey 3, Gallagher 3, Hartrick); Mekeel 8 (Stewart 4, Holder 3, Jackson).

