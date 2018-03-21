Reflections on visiting the Holy Land

By Msgr. James P. Lang

Special to the Catholic Sun

Walking where Jesus walked is an awe-inspiring moment. You are standing on the road in the “valley of the doves,” the trail that joins Nazareth and Capernaum. Here you know for certain, Jesus walked.

I have traveled with three groups of pilgrims to the Holy Land. The ways that one’s life becomes intertwined with the Scriptures are as life-changing as they are challenging to describe. Everything that we celebrate of Jesus in our life of Faith happened here.

The Holy Land is about the size of New Jersey and experiences 17 differing climates. One starts in the Galilee and beyond. In-depth visits to Nazareth; Cana; Sepphoris; Mt. Tabor; Magdala; Capernaum; the Primacy of Peter, Mensa Christi, Tabgha (site of the miracle of loaves and fishes); Mt. Beatitude, sailing on the Sea of Galilee; the Roman Aqueducts; Caesarea Maritima; Ein Karem, the birthplace of John the Baptist; and more set an eye-opening stage that draws one into the ancient story that is, at once, old and new.

In but a few days you experience much, but it is only an aperitif. Next stop, Jericho, the Baptismal site; Masada; Qumran; a swim in the Dead Sea; Mount Temptation; and Bethlehem with its Manger Square, the birthplace of Jesus, Shepherd’s fields, the Separation Wall, and the Kando store (which supports more than 70 Palestinian Christian families), and more. At each stop, you are encountering more than history, more than “it happened here.” You are meeting a people, acculturating to life in Israel and on the West Bank in Palestine. The students of Bethlehem University share dynamic insights and the Christian families with whom you dine bring all that you experience to a vibrant appreciation.

The most profound stops are yet to come. You are about to “go up to Jerusalem.” One pilgrim described this part of the pilgrimage as “breath-taking”; another called it “life-changing.” On the first day you visit the Mount of Olives, Gethsemane, the Basilica of the Agony, Ascension Chapel, the Church of the Pater Noster, the Upper Room (site of the Last Supper and Pentecost), Dormition Abbey and Peter in Gallicantu (at the home of the High Priest). Wow.

The second day you arise at about 5 so that you can walk the Via Dolorosa before you celebrate Mass in the Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre where you may reverence at Golgotha, the anointing stone, and, entering the restored Edicule, the Chapel of the Angels and the Holy Tomb. This is the apex of the pilgrimage. It is moving beyond words.

The Western Wall, (a.k.a. the Wailing Wall); a visit to Bethesda and St. Anne’s, the birthplace of Mary; thoughtful time at Emmaus; and a visit to Joppa, the site of Peter’s vision, remain. It has been ten days. For a disciple it may be the trip of a lifetime. As Shibly Kondo text messaged me as our plane was landing, “welcome home.” Indeed, for us disciples, it is home.

How is one to integrate the experience of this Holy Land? What was your favorite site, what are your “take-aways?” How will this change your experience of Holy Week?

On the first pilgrimage, the compactness of the area of the Ministry of Jesus was surprising. 1: The areas around Nazareth – Cana – Sepphoris; surrounding Capernaum – the Decapolis – Magdala, and Bethlehem and Jerusalem are closer than one might expect. 2: The sense that the Lord’s life and ministry happened “here” is very dramatic. 3: As one experiences the places and considers the lifestyle of the time, a vision develops of the type of physically strong, resilient, engaging, centered person Jesus was in his earthly ministry. 4: The Holy Land becomes a very real, very dynamic place. 5: As you travel you come to appreciate the distances between the sites of his life and ministry. 6: You come to appreciate the dynamic, modern nation that is Israel, and the great efforts made to preserve and share the sacred sites of the Holy Land for Christians, Jews, and Muslims.

A few other reflections:

You experience the reasons that this land is known as the Holy Land.

Many ask, is it safe? Yes. Thousands of global pilgrims arrive there each year. One must be prudent, but it seems safer than many of our cities. Israel and the Palestinian Authority want to welcome pilgrims and provide them with an excellent experience. One witness, considering the number of pilgrims opined, “everyone here, Christian, Jew, or Muslim, knows that their job likely depends on Jesus of Nazareth.” The areas to avoid as one travels are not near the places that you will rejoice in experiencing.

The Holy Land is a place where families seek to live together in peace. Life here can be difficult. Muslim, Jewish, and Christian families want the same opportunities for their children and themselves. A dynamic bond exists with all of the Christians in the area, and people strive to live together in a peaceful mutual respect and existence.

This year, every place we turned we seemed to find ourselves in the midst of the children who will shape the future of the Holy Land. From Acre, where we met dozens of elementary school children, to the Good Shepherd Catholic School in Jericho, which is predominantly populated by Muslim children, the positive energy of the students gave us great hope for the future.

Without entering a long conversation on the topic, the political situation is complicated and its impact on people difficult. U.S. citizens need to be part of the solution that enables justice and peace. As my friend, Dr. Sis Levin, is fond of saying, “If we do not find a way to peace in the Holy Land, it will break God’s heart.” Perhaps dramatic, but it is true.

For three years our pilgrims have been able to meet with the students of Bethlehem University. I have been informed and challenged by what they have shared with us, even as I have been struck by the optimism and hope they share as they speak about the future.

Finally, once you have visited this Holy Land, its sites, its people, its sacred history are etched in your mind, and every time you hear the Gospel you are transported to the place where it happened. As the signs say, virtually everywhere you turn, “ — happened here!”

May this Holy Week be a rich time of blessing for you and yours, and one day, consider joining in the pilgrimage of a lifetime.

Msgr. James P. Lang is the diocesan Vicar for Parishes.

