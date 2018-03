St. Patrick’s Day parades stepped off across the diocese this month, with Catholic parishes well represented. Here, a look at the celebrations in Oswego March 10 and in Syracuse and Utica March 17.

Syracuse photos for the Catholic Sun by Chuck Wainwright. Utica photos for the Catholic Sun by Tom Loughlin, Jr. Oswego photos courtesy Michelle Brown, St. Mary of the Assumption.

