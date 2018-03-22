Going to confession is getting God’s loving embrace, pope says

By Carol Glatz | Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — God always loves and always remains faithful to his children, despite their sin and idolatry, Pope Francis said.

“The faithful God cannot disavow himself, cannot disavow us, cannot deny his love, cannot deny his people, he cannot because he loves us,” the pope said in his homily March 22 at morning Mass in the Domus Sanctae Marthae.

God’s love is as “visceral” as a mother’s love for her child, he said, which means it is a bond that cannot be forgotten.

He said the celebration of Mother’s Day in Argentina expresses this indelible connection as it is customary to give forget-me-not flowers to moms.

“This is God’s love, like mom’s. God doesn’t forget us. Never. He can’t; he is faithful to his covenant,” he said.

This offers reassurance and hope, he said, because no matter how awful, difficult or sinful one’s life is, God “does not forget you because he has this visceral love.”

It is a love that offers joy, too, especially with the sacrament of reconciliation, he said.

The pope reminded people that when they go to confession, “please, let’s not think that we are going to the dry cleaners to get a stain out. No. We are going to receive the loving embrace of this faithful God who always waits for us. Always.”

