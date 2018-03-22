Latest stories

Notre Dame marks World Down Syndrome Day

Students and teachers at Notre Dame Elementary School in Utica sported their bright, unique, and mismatched socks on March 21, World Down Syndrome Day. The socks were an invitation to start a conversation to spread awareness and knowledge about about Down Syndrome. (Photo courtesy Sondra Nassar)

Posted By: Katherine Long March 22, 2018

Submitted by Sondra Nassar | Notre Dame Elementary School

