‘Butterfly Room’ dedicated at St. Luke’s

Submitted by Kelly Sperling | Mohawk Valley Health System

UTICA, NY — On Thursday, March 8, 2018, the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS), along with members of the Women’s Giving Circle, celebrated the dedication of the newly opened Butterfly Room, located in the Maternity unit at the St. Luke’s Campus.

The Butterfly Room is a healing place for families of babies who have passed away or who are passing away to say farewell in a peaceful environment. The room gives grieving families the gift of time. Created with healing and peace in mind, it has light colors and a gentle butterfly theme throughout.

Susan Callahan was a member of the MVHS Women’s Giving Circle. She passed away in July of 2017 after a courageous battle with cancer. Having been the mom of a miracle baby herself, Susan knew the importance of a room like this first-hand. As a leader of the Women’s Giving Circle, Susan was a strong advocate for babies and moms in our community and her feedback and passion were critical in helping secure support for this project.

The construction of the room was made possible by members of the Women’s Giving Circle of the MVHS Foundations who work together to affect the community by creating a substantial pool of funds to effectively invest in projects and unique services that will build and strengthen the care provided at MVHS. Over the past few years, the group has collectively raised more than $120,000, which has allowed for the purchase of state-of-the-art technology for the Level II Special Care Nursery at MVHS, and the only Level II Nursery in the area.

Please follow and like us: