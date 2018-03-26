First graders in Broome County Catholic Schools celebrate 120 Days

Submitted by Suzy Kitchen | Principal, St. James School

JOHNSON CITY — Students from all three Catholic Schools in Broome County — St. James in Johnson City, St. John the Evangelist in Binghamton, and All Saints in Endicott — gathered to celebrate 120 Days of school March 21. This celebration builds on the momentum that many young children have when they celebrate 100 Days of School. Students were required to count to 120 and understand its concepts in Base 10. The students visited a variety of stations that helped them count to 120 in creative and fun ways.

