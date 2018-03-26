First graders in Broome County Catholic Schools celebrate 120 Days

Students from all three Catholic Schools in Broome County — St. James in Johnson City, St. John the Evangelist in Binghamton, and All Saints in Endicott — gathered to celebrate 120 Days of school March 21, 2018. (Photo courtesy Suzy Kitchen)
Posted By: Katherine Long
March 26, 2018
Submitted by Suzy Kitchen | Principal, St. James School
JOHNSON CITY — Students from all three Catholic Schools in Broome County — St. James in Johnson City, St. John the Evangelist in Binghamton, and All Saints in Endicott — gathered to celebrate 120 Days of school March 21. This celebration builds on the momentum that many young children have when they celebrate 100 Days of School. Students were required to count to 120 and understand its concepts in Base 10. The students visited a variety of stations that helped them count to 120 in creative and fun ways.
Suzy Kitchen, principal of St. James in Johnson City; Angela Tierno-Sherwood, principal of All Saints in Endicott; and James Fountaine, principal of St. John the Evangelist in Binghamton, read during the schools’ celebration of 120 Days March 21, 2018. (Photo courtesy Suzy Kitchen)
