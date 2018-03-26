Rome Catholic students ‘Step Into Seuss’

Fort Stanwix Park Ranger Bill Sawyer reads to Rome Catholic students on "Step Into Seuss" Day March 23, 2018. (Photo courtesy Kelly Czajkowski)
Posted By: Katherine Long
March 26, 2018
Submitted by Kelly Czajkowski | Rome Catholic School
ROME, N.Y. — March 23 was Step Into Seuss Day at Rome Catholic School. Teachers and staff members dressed up as Dr. Seuss characters and decorated their classroom doors. Numerous community members volunteered to read Dr. Seuss books to the students. Students also participated in Dr. Seuss-themed activities; the lunch menu included green pasta, green beans, and green grapes.
Rome Fire Department Chief Ronald Brement reads to Rome Catholic students on “Step Into Seuss” Day March 23, 2018. (Photo courtesy Kelly Czajkowski)
A lunch menu of green pasta, green beans, and green grapes was served at Rome Catholic on “Step Into Seuss” Day March 23, 2018. (Photo courtesy Kelly Czajkowski)
Jervis Library Board of Trustees Member Brian Burke reads to Rome Catholic students on “Step Into Seuss” Day March 23, 2018. (Photo courtesy Kelly Czajkowski)
Rome YMCA Branch Director Bruce Hairston reads to Rome Catholic students on “Step Into Seuss” Day March 23, 2018. (Photo courtesy Kelly Czajkowski)
Madison Oneida BOCES Senior Coordinator Brenda Wolack reads to Rome Catholic students on “Step Into Seuss” Day March 23, 2018. (Photo courtesy Kelly Czajkowski)
Chair of the Rome Chamber of Commerce Education Committee Debbie Grogan reads to Rome Catholic students on “Step Into Seuss” Day March 23, 2018. (Photo courtesy Kelly Czajkowski)
MVCC Rome Campus Dean Franca Armstrong reads to Rome Catholic students on “Step Into Seuss” Day March 23, 2018. (Photo courtesy Kelly Czajkowski)
Community Bank Branch Manager Wendy Berg reads to Rome Catholic students on “Step Into Seuss” Day March 23, 2018. (Photo courtesy Kelly Czajkowski)
Officer Ciccone of the Rome Police Department reads to Rome Catholic students on “Step Into Seuss” Day March 23, 2018. (Photo courtesy Kelly Czajkowski)
A pre-K student poses as The Cat in the Hat on “Step Into Seuss” Day March 23, 2018. (Photo courtesy Kelly Czajkowski)
A pre-K student poses as The Cat in the Hat on “Step Into Seuss” Day March 23, 2018. (Photo courtesy Kelly Czajkowski)
A pre-K student takes on a Seuss-inspired activity on “Step Into Seuss” Day March 23, 2018. (Photo courtesy Kelly Czajkowski)
A pre-K student takes on a Seuss-inspired activity on “Step Into Seuss” Day March 23, 2018. (Photo courtesy Kelly Czajkowski)
