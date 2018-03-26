Rome Catholic students ‘Step Into Seuss’

Submitted by Kelly Czajkowski | Rome Catholic School

ROME, N.Y. — March 23 was Step Into Seuss Day at Rome Catholic School. Teachers and staff members dressed up as Dr. Seuss characters and decorated their classroom doors. Numerous community members volunteered to read Dr. Seuss books to the students. Students also participated in Dr. Seuss-themed activities; the lunch menu included green pasta, green beans, and green grapes.

