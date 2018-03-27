IC class presents Passion play

Submitted by Caroline N. Agor-Calimlim | Immaculate Conception School

FAYETTEVILLE — The fourth grade class of Janet Kirkgasser and Doreen Conrad re-enacted the Passion of Christ March 26. The play depicts the suffering and final hours of Jesus’ life, beginning with the Last Supper with the disciples, the agony in the Garden of Gethsemane, the betrayal by Judas, his crucifixion on Mount Calvary, the grief of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and ending with his Resurrection.

