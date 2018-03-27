IC class presents Passion play

Immaculate Conception School fourth graders performed a Passion play March 26, 2018. Pictured here are Ava Toia (Mary Magdalene), Gabriella Dardis (soldier), Thomas Cooney (Jesus) and Richard Ricelli (soldier). (Photo courtesy Caroline N. Agor-Calimlim)
March 27, 2018
Submitted by Caroline N. Agor-Calimlim | Immaculate Conception School
FAYETTEVILLE — The fourth grade class of Janet Kirkgasser and Doreen Conrad re-enacted the Passion of Christ March 26. The play depicts the suffering and final hours of Jesus’ life, beginning with the Last Supper with the disciples, the agony in the Garden of Gethsemane, the betrayal by Judas, his crucifixion on Mount Calvary, the grief of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and ending with his Resurrection.
Immaculate Conception School fourth graders performed a Passion play March 26, 2018. Pictured here are Ava Toia (Mary Magdalene), Gabriella Dardis (soldier), Thomas Cooney (Jesus) and Richard Ricelli (soldier). (Photo courtesy Caroline N. Agor-Calimlim)
Immaculate Conception School fourth graders performed a Passion play March 26, 2018. Pictured here are the students in Janet Kirkgasser and Doreen Conrad’s fourth grade class. (Photo courtesy Caroline N. Agor-Calimlim)
Immaculate Conception School fourth graders performed a Passion play March 26, 2018. Pictured here are the angels with Jesus. (Photo courtesy Caroline N. Agor-Calimlim)
Immaculate Conception School fourth graders performed a Passion play March 26, 2018. Pictured here are the soldiers with Jesus. (Photo courtesy Caroline N. Agor-Calimlim)
Immaculate Conception School fourth graders performed a Passion play March 26, 2018. Pictured here are the townspeople with Jesus. (Photo courtesy Caroline N. Agor-Calimlim)
Immaculate Conception School fourth graders performed a Passion play March 26, 2018. Pictured here are Logan Novak (John), Madeline Davidson (Mary), Thomas Cooney (Jesus), Grace Faigle (Veronica) and Ava Toia (Mary Magdalene). (Photo courtesy Caroline N. Agor-Calimlim)
