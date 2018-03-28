Sr. Lois Mary Paciello to speak April 10 at Theology Uncorked!

UTICA — Sister Lois Mary Paciello, CSJ, the parish minister of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Utica, will be the guest speaker at Theology Uncorked! on April 10 at Mohawk Valley Winery, 706 Varick St., Utica. Her topic will be “Divine Mercy.”

The casual gathering for adults 40-plus, with conversations for the believers, the curious, and the skeptics, runs 6:30-8 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at the winery. No commitment is necessary. The event is sponsored by the Diocese of Syracuse McDevitt Evangelization Grant awarded to St. Joseph-St. Patrick Church in Utica.

Theology Uncorked! offers a different speaker every month, with a question-and-answer session. There will be light fare, and the first glass of wine is on the house. The goal is to bring back cradle Catholics and debunk the myths that caused the lukewarm to fall away from the truth. Attendees have a chance to get answers and revive connections or make connections for the first time.

For questions, call Deborah Sullivan, (315) 735-4429, Ext. 4.

