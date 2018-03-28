Blessed Sacrament School touts kindness on World Down Syndrome Day

Nataley Kaufman, who is enrolled in Blessed Sacrament School’s Tiny Eagles program for three-year-olds, helped the school observe World Down Syndrome Day on March 21.

“Everyone in our school just loves Nataley,” said Principal Andrea Polcaro. The theme for the day was “Be generous, be accepting, be kind,” said Melinda Calangelo, PTA secretary. It was a “tag day”: Students pay a fee to wear regular clothes instead of their uniforms. “We all wore mismatched socks … and raised $200 for Gigi’s Playhouse,” Polcaro said. “GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Center’s mission is to change the way the world views Down syndrome through national campaigns, educational programs, and by empowering individuals with Down syndrome, their families and the community,” according to the organization’s website.

