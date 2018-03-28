Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center gets a $1,000 boost

Two volunteer board members of the Brain Injury Coalition of Central New York recently visited staff members of the Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center at St. Camillus in Syracuse to deliver a $1,000 gift to help augment the specialized brain injury care programs at St. Camillus.

The gift will be used to purchase a new iPad, keyboard case, and apps designed to assist St. Camillus brain injury rehabilitation patients in their recovery. The Brain Injury Center at St. Camillus is certified by New York State. St. Camillus’s 20-bed inpatient skilled-nursing unit is designed, equipped, and staffed specifically for the needs of people who have sustained brain injury.

Pictured (back row from left) are St. Camillus Brain Injury Rehab staff members Shelbi Montanaro, Nicholas Baker (student), Emily Treglia and Denise Seidel; Joseph Abdulla from the Brain Injury Coalition of CNY; and St. Camillus staff members Michael Schafer, vice president for the Nursing Facility and Nursing Administration, and Ashley Grealish.

Also pictured (front row from left) are St. Camillus staff members Aileen Balitz, president and CEO, and Annette Havens; Joanne Scandale from the Brain Injury Coalition of CNY; St. Camillus Brain Injury Rehab staff member Julie Lombardi and Christine Kearney, St. Camillus vice president of Rehabilitation Services and Organizational Development.

