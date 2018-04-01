Easter Sunday: He is Risen Indeed!

A small but hearty band of early risers gathered to celebrate Easter at daybreak at Holy Family Church in Fairmount. “At the Easter Vigil and on Easter Sunday, we as a Church celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ in which he conquered death itself and opened the gates of Heaven to all of us, his believers and witnesses. And so we proclaim with great joy on this day: ‘The Lord is Risen. He is Risen Indeed! Alleluia! Alleluia!’” (Read Father Christopher R. Seibt’s Holy Week meditation in full here.)

