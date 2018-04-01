Light and liturgy at Easter Vigil

BALDWINSVILLE — The faith community of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Baldwinsville gathered to celebrate the Easter Vigil March 31. “The high point of the Paschal Triduum is the Easter Vigil, what St. Augustine calls the ‘Mother of all Vigils,'” Father Christopher R. Seibt writes in his Holy Week meditation. This Vigil includes a service of light — the lighting of fire and the Paschal candle — which recalls that by his death and resurrection Christ banished the darkness of sin; the Liturgy of the Word — seven Old Testament readings, a New Testament epistle and Gospel — in which the history of God’s salvation is proclaimed; the Liturgy of Baptism, in which new members are incorporated into Christ and the Church; and the Liturgy of the Eucharist, in which we remember, as always, the death and resurrection of the Lord until he comes again.

Please follow and like us: