Witnesses walk on Good Friday

Lizzy Harley carries the cross during the 22nd Annual Witness Walk held on Good Friday in Endicott. More than 50 parishioners from Our Lady of Good Counsel and St. Ambrose churches participated in the stations. (Sun photo | Chuck Haupt)
Posted By: Katherine Long
April 1, 2018
ENDICOTT — More than 50 parishioners of Our Lady of Good Counsel and St. Ambrose parishes participated in the 22nd annual Witness Walk on Good Friday, March 30. Parishioners walked through the streets of downtown Endicott commemorating Jesus’ journey through the Stations of the Cross.
The 22nd Annual Witness Walk held on Good Friday in Endicott. More than 50 parishioners from Our Lady of Good Counsel and St. Ambrose churches participated in the stations. (Sun photo | Chuck Haupt)
The 22nd Annual Witness Walk held on Good Friday in Endicott. More than 50 parishioners from Our Lady of Good Counsel and St. Ambrose churches participated in the stations. (Sun photo | Chuck Haupt)
Lizzy Harley carries the cross during the 22nd Annual Witness Walk held on Good Friday in Endicott. More than 50 parishioners from Our Lady of Good Counsel and St. Ambrose churches participated in the stations. (Sun photo | Chuck Haupt)
Tony Volpe, right, and Michael Swetitch carry the cross during the 22nd Annual Witness Walk held on Good Friday in Endicott. More than 50 parishioners from Our Lady of Good Counsel and St. Ambrose churches participated in the stations. (Sun photo | Chuck Haupt)
The 22nd Annual Witness Walk held on Good Friday in Endicott. More than 50 parishioners from Our Lady of Good Counsel and St. Ambrose churches participated. (Sun photo | Chuck Haupt)
Tom Chechataka carries one of the signs during the 22nd Annual Witness Walk held on Good Friday in Endicott. More than 50 parishioners from Our Lady of Good Counsel and St. Ambrose churches participated.
Michael Swetitch carries the cross during the 22nd Annual Witness Walk held on Good Friday in Endicott. More than 50 parishioners from Our Lady of Good Counsel and St. Ambrose churches participated in the stations. (Sun photo | Chuck Haupt)
Please follow and like us:
Related