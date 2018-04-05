Holy Week across the diocese

Palm Sunday

Holy Week begins with Palm Sunday. The Church recalls Jesus’ entrance into Jerusalem with a procession of palms and reads the account of his Passion.

On March 25, the communities of St. Joseph’s and St. Stephen’s in Oswego presented the annual Easter Traditions, with children, parents, and grandparents gathering for family-centered, hands-on fun before Mass. Stations included egg and cookie decorating, palm cross creating, Easter bonnet making, and kindness rock decorating. The event included egg hunts and culminated with students leading the Palm Sunday procession.

Chrism Mass

The Chrism Mass was celebrated at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Tuesday of Holy Week, March 27. At the Mass, Bishop Robert J. Cunningham blessed the oil of the sick and the oil of catechumens and consecrated the Sacred Chrism, breathing on the oil as a symbol of the Holy Spirit (below). Priests of the diocese (second below) also renewed their priestly promises.

Holy Thursday

The Paschal Triduum began Holy Thursday, March 29. The Church gathers in the evening for the Mass of the Lord’s Supper, which focuses on the institution of the ordained priesthood and the Eucharist, as well as the call to service with the washing of feet.

Below, Father Jason Hage washes the feet of a parishioner during Holy Thursday Mass at St. Mary’s Church in Hamilton. The faith families of St. Mary’s, St. Joan of Arc Mission in Morrisville, and the Colgate University Newman Community joined together to celebrate Holy Thursday Mass, after which the congregation processed with the Blessed Sacrament from St. Mary’s to Colgate’s Memorial Chapel (adoration in the chapel is pictured second below). “This will be a beautiful sign of our unity as one worshiping Catholic community as we quietly and simply process our Eucharistic Lord through the streets of Hamilton to the chapel on campus,” Father Hage wrote in the parish bulletin.

Good Friday

On Good Friday, the faithful adore and venerate the cross, read the Passion, and receive Holy Communion.

More than 50 parishioners of Our Lady of Good Counsel and St. Ambrose Parishes in Endicott participated in the 22nd annual Witness Walk on Good Friday, March 30. Parishioners walked through the streets of downtown Endicott commemorating Jesus’ journey through the Stations of the Cross. Below, Tony Volpe (right) and Michael Swetitch carry the cross. Second below, Lizzy Harley carries the cross.

Holy Saturday

The Easter Vigil begins begins with a service of light — the lighting of fire (pictured below) and the Paschal candle — which recalls that by his death and resurrection Christ banished the darkness of sin; the Liturgy of the Word, in which the history of God’s salvation is proclaimed; the Liturgy of Baptism, in which new members are incorporated into Christ and the Church; and the Liturgy of the Eucharist, in which the Church remembers the death and resurrection of the Lord until he comes again.

Second below, Father Joe O’Connor lights the Paschal candle, held by Deacon Bill Dotterer, at the Easter Vigil at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Baldwinsville March 31.

Easter Sunday

The Church joyfully celebrates the resurrection of the Lord and his triumph over sin and death.

Below, Father John Manno celebrates Easter Mass at daybreak at Holy Family Church in Fairmount April 1. Second below, faithful offer prayers at the grotto before Mass.

Some material here was adapted from Father Christopher R. Seibt’s 2015 Sun article, “Holy Week: The Week that Changed the World.” Read the original article in full here.

