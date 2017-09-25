U.S. Catholic Agencies Prepare for “Share the Journey” Global Campaign on Migration to be launched by Pope Francis September 27

On September 27, Pope Francis will launch the worldwide, two-year “Share the Journey” campaign calling on Catholics and the faithful to ‘encounter’ migrants and refugees in an effort to break down barriers of fear and suspicion and build bridges of understanding and hospitality. Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA), Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) are part of a global network of Caritas organizations participating in the campaign. Together they have launched a new website ahead of and in support of the global “Share the Journey” campaign in support of migrants and refugees around the world. The new campaign website https://www.sharejourney.org offers ways in which people, parishes, schools and other groups can participate. “Share the Journey” is a call to prayer, to reflection and to action.

Most Rev. Robert J. Cunningham, Bishop of Syracuse, and faithful across the diocese will participate on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. More information will be available by visiting https://syracusediocese.org/being-catholic/share-the-journey/. You will also be able to search for related posts using hashtag #ShareTheJourneySyracuse.

A special video message featuring Bishop Cunningham to promote the launch of Share the Journey will be available at FB.com/dioceseofsyracuse soon!

Through prayers and acts of compassion and support, you can help shape conversations and actions to answer the Gospel call to love our neighbors.