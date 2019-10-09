All creatures great and small

Oct 9, 2019 | Local

All creatures great and small

Parishes and schools across the diocese celebrated the feast day of St. Francis with blessings of animals. Here are scenes with just a few of our furry friends; share photos of your parish’s blessing with news@thecatholicsun.com.

Blessed Sacrament 2 - All creatures great and small

Father Yagaza blesses a favorite “pet” horse. (Text courtesy Joan Decker; photos courtesy Robert Decker)

L1002826 - All creatures great and small

Friar Richard Riccioli, OFM Conv., offered blessings at Assumption Church in Syracuse Oct. 6. (Sun photos | Chuck Wainwright)

1DCC52CC 0CF9 4A37 A397 023E6981F799 - All creatures great and small

Critters of all kinds were welcomed at the Blessing of the Animals at Seton Catholic Central High School in Binghamton Oct. 6. (Photo courtesy Diocese of Syracuse)

L1002861 - All creatures great and small

Friar Richard Riccioli, OFM Conv., offered blessings at Assumption Church in Syracuse Oct. 6. (Sun photos | Chuck Wainwright)

rome IMG 0784 - All creatures great and small

Father Robert Kelly offers a blessing Oct. 5 at St. Paul’s Church in Rome. (Photo courtesy St. Paul)

IMG 3110 - All creatures great and small

Father Joe O’Connor blesses a four-legged friend at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Baldwinsville Oct. 6. (Photo courtesy St. Elizabeth Ann Seton)

 

Related Articles


Website Proudly Supported By

Learn More