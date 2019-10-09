All creatures great and small
Oct 9, 2019 | Local
Parishes and schools across the diocese celebrated the feast day of St. Francis with blessings of animals. Here are scenes with just a few of our furry friends; share photos of your parish’s blessing with news@thecatholicsun.com.
Father Yagaza blesses a favorite “pet” horse. (Text courtesy Joan Decker; photos courtesy Robert Decker)
Friar Richard Riccioli, OFM Conv., offered blessings at Assumption Church in Syracuse Oct. 6. (Sun photos | Chuck Wainwright)
Critters of all kinds were welcomed at the Blessing of the Animals at Seton Catholic Central High School in Binghamton Oct. 6. (Photo courtesy Diocese of Syracuse)
Father Robert Kelly offers a blessing Oct. 5 at St. Paul’s Church in Rome. (Photo courtesy St. Paul)
Father Joe O’Connor blesses a four-legged friend at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Baldwinsville Oct. 6. (Photo courtesy St. Elizabeth Ann Seton)