Cast your vote in the 2019 Holy Mackerel Lenten fish fry contest!

The Catholic Sun and the Diocese of Syracuse are teaming up once again to crown a parish or school as the best Lenten fish fry in the diocese — complete with a coveted trophy and bragging rights for an entire year!

(Take a swim down memory lane and watch our video announcing last year’s contest.)

Last year, Divine Mercy Parish in Central Square won the title; in our inaugural contest, Sacred Heart Parish in Cicero came out on top. Can your favorite fry take top honors this year?

This contest is a fun, friendly way to celebrate the fellowship and hard work of our parish communities. In keeping with that spirit, here are the voting rules:

• Voting begins at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6.

• Voting ends at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 20.

• You must enter a valid email address to cast your vote.

• You may vote once. That means:

• You may cast only one vote per email address. Multiple votes from the same email address will be removed.

• If you have more than one email address, you may use only one of those addresses to cast your vote.

• Finally, we ask that you please remember the spirit of this contest and understand that we reserve the right to verify and remove, if appropriate, any and all votes cast.

Good luck and thank you for participating!