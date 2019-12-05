‘Christmas at the Cathedral’ concert Dec. 6 to feature scripture, classical and familiar music

Submitted by Dan Hurley | Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

“Christmas at the Cathedral,” an uplifting blend of sacred readings with familiar and interactive Christmas music, will be held Friday, Dec. 6, at 7:15 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 259 E. Onondaga St., Syracuse.

The program will feature the talents of the Cathedral and Onondaga Community College Choirs, brass musicians, and the magnificent Roosevelt Organ at the Cathedral. The evening will be built around a progression of sacred readings, beginning with the prophesy to the birth of Christ, delivered by a series of Cathedral, Onondaga County Community College, and community readers. Each reading will be followed by an anthem and a carol.

“Our beautiful Cathedral is a perfect venue for this event and we look forward to greeting parishioners, fellow Catholics and community guests alike that evening,” said Cathedral Rector Msgr. Neal Quartier.

Father Joseph Clemente of St. Marianne Cope Parish of Solvay and Lakeland and Alan Lynch, Director of Music at the Cathedral, are the artistic directors for the evening’s program. “I can’t think of a better way to spend an Advent evening,” said Father Clemente. “It will have appeal to everyone and is very family friendly. Attendees will enjoy the pacing and we will be inviting all present to sing along with the carols.”

There is no charge for the concert. A freewill offering will be taken to support the work of Cathedral Emergency Services, a crisis center and food bank operated by Catholic Charities across the street from the Cathedral.