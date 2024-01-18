Commentaries on the nature of blessings

In comments I have received on my first column of the year concerning blessings, a few readers were concerned that I didn’t specifically address the issue that you can’t bless “sin.” In all honesty, I thought that conclusion was a given and something that I have known since my youngest days. In fact, the December Vatican declaration, “On the Pastoral Meaning of Blessings – Fiducia Supplicans,” specifically states:

“Basing itself on these considerations, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s Explanatory Note to its 2021 Responsum recalls that when a blessing is invoked on certain human relationships by a special liturgical rite, it is necessary that what is blessed corresponds with God’s designs written in creation and fully revealed by Christ the Lord. For this reason, since the Church has always considered only those sexual relations that are lived out within marriage to be morally licit, the Church does not have the power to confer its liturgical blessing when that would somehow offer a form of moral legitimacy to a union that presumes to be a marriage or to an extra-marital sexual practice. The Holy Father reiterated the substance of this Declaration in his Respuestas to the Dubia of two Cardinals” (#11).

The document is clear about not blessing practices that are contrary to the teaching of Christ and His Church. As paragraph #22 proposes: “(T)he blessing possesses a special power, which accompanies those who receive it … and disposes [a person’s] heart to be changed by God.” This Declaration makes a presumption that, “… when one asks for a blessing, one is expressing a petition for God’s assistance, a plea to live better, and confidence in a Father who can help us live better” (#22). Consequently, the giving of a blessing to a couple in an irregular union or to a same-sex couple is not a stamp of approval or an endorsement of their current circumstances, nor is it absolution for one’s situation. Rather, the spontaneous request of a couple for a blessing is understood by the Catholic Church to be, on the part of the couple requesting, a “… sincere openness to transcendence, the confidence of their hearts that they do not trust in their own strength alone, [and] their need for God…” (#22), and a request for pastoral closeness, not approval.

Nonetheless, this is precisely the juncture where there is a divergence in pastoral opinion. In some minds, there is an attempt to equate the moral conditions for the reception of a Sacrament to the reception of a “simple” blessing (see #12). This stance is seen as erroneous and defeats the purpose of a blessing which is meant to illustrate “the unconditional power of God’s love” (#12). Nonetheless, for some cultures and in the Eastern rites of the Church, “the concept of ‘blessing’ means approval, permission, or even an order for a certain type of action, prayer, and ascetic practices, including certain types of fasting and prayer.” It is also seen as always having an evangelizing and catechetical dimension; and thus, in the words of Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church: “Pastoral discernment urges us to avoid ambiguous gestures, expressions, and concepts that would distort or misrepresent God’s word and the teaching of the Church.”

The Dicastery of the Doctrine of the Faith noted these concerns in a press release dated Jan. 4, 2024. In it, the Dicastery prefect, Victor Emmanuel Cardinal Fernandez, reiterates:

“Although some Bishops consider it prudent not to impart these blessings for the moment, we all need to grow equally in the conviction that: non-ritualized blessings are not a consecration of the person nor of the couple who receives them, they are not a justification of all their actions, and they are not an endorsement of the life that they lead. When the Pope asked us to grow in a broader understanding of pastoral blessings, he proposed that we think of a way of blessing that does not require the placing of so many conditions to carry out this simple gesture of pastoral closeness, which is a means of promoting openness to God in the midst of the most diverse circumstances (#4 – last paragraph).”

I share these reflections in light of the story of Hannah that begins the weekday cycle of readings for Ordinary Time. As recorded in 1 Samuel 1:9-20, Hannah is pouring out her heart to God in prayer because she is miserable in her inability to conceive a child. In the course of her emotional prayer in the temple, the priest Eli scolds her for her “drunken show” (v. 13). To such an upbraiding she hints at how she is feeling by describing herself as “a ne’er do well” (v. 16) which is probably how some of her neighbors were treating her! In the moment, Eli catches himself and reaches out pastorally by blessing her with the simple words: “Go in peace, and may the God of Israel grant you what you have asked of Him” (v.17). Hannah replies by simply asking him to “Think kindly of your maidservant” (v. 18).

For me, that is what this new invitation to recognize the importance and significance of blessings is all about. These are moments where all involved are invited to grow in the life of God and assist another in turning away from sin — both theirs and ours! It again hearkens to our upcoming January observance of the March for Life which announces to all the sacredness of each and every human life from conception to natural death. As Pope Francis stated in his address to the Diplomatic Corp on Jan. 9, 2023:

“Peace requires before all else the defense of life, a good that today is jeopardized not only by conflicts, hunger and disease, but all too often even in the mother’s womb, through the promotion of an alleged ‘right to abortion.’ No one, however, can claim rights over the life of another human being, especially one who is powerless and thus completely defenseless. For this reason, I appeal to the consciences of men and women of good will, particularly those having political responsibilities, to strive to safeguard the rights of those who are weakest and to combat the throwaway culture that also, tragically, affects the sick, the disabled and the elderly. States have a primary responsibility to ensure that citizens are assisted in every phase of human life, until natural death, and to do so in a way that makes each feel accompanied and cared for, even in the most delicate moments of his or her life.”

Brothers and sisters, let us think kindly of each other and through the blessing of our own lives be a living Gospel of Life for all people to hear! May God grant you His Peace!