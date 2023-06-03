Congratulations Father James Buttner!

(Sun photo l Chuck Wainwright) June 3, 2023

By Dc. Tom Cuskey, editor

Amidst a large gathering of family, friends and clergy, Rev. Mr. James Buttner was ordained to the priesthood at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception this morning. Bishop Douglas J. Lucia presided at the ordination liturgy, assisted by Bishop Emeritus Robert J. Cunningham and concelebrant priests.

Father Buttner will be celebrated at his home parish of Holy Family Church in Fairmount on Sunday afternoon. He has been assigned by Bishop Lucia as Parochial Vicar to the Spirit of Hope parishes in Madison County.

More coverage and photos will be coming!