Free concert in honor of Msgr. Yennock set for for June 13 at St. Daniel

The Wisdom People senior citizen group at St. Daniel Parish in Syracuse is presenting a free Spring Concert of wonderful music dedicated to Msgr. Eugene M. Yennock to celebrate his 69 years as a priest.

All are welcome to the concert set for 6:30 p.m. June 13 at the former St. Daniel School gym (wheelchair accessible), 3004 Court St. (Lyncourt area), Syracuse. Parking is free; doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Featured will be The Lyncourt Community Band, conducted by Ray Sturge; The Harmony Katz, an all-men’s barbershop chorus with a long tradition, directed by Peter Carentz; and The Katz Meow, an all-women’s barbershop chorus, directed by Lisa Ellis.

Refreshments will be sold and Transfiguration Parish will have a pierogi sale.

For more information call John L. Denega, (315) 432-1005, or the St. Daniel Rectory, (315) 454-4946.