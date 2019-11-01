Free concert of sacred music slated for Nov. 6 at cathedral

Alan Lynch, music director of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse, and Father Joseph Clemente, administrator of St. Cecilia Church in Solvay and Our Lady of Peace in Syracuse, are producing a concert at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 6 at the cathedral.

The performers will be Todd Taylor, nationally renowned baritone; Philip Fillion, concert organist; and Lindsay Groves, cellist.

They will offer a varied program of sacred concert music. The concert is free and open to the public.

Buses will transport attendees from the west side of the city.