Free concert of sacred music slated for Nov. 6 at cathedral

Nov 1, 2019 | Local

Free concert of sacred music slated for Nov. 6 at cathedral

Alan Lynch, music director of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse, and Father Joseph Clemente, administrator of St. Cecilia Church in Solvay and Our Lady of Peace in Syracuse, are producing a concert at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 6 at the cathedral.

The performers will be Todd Taylor, nationally renowned baritone; Philip Fillion, concert organist; and Lindsay Groves, cellist.

They will offer a varied program of sacred concert music.  The concert is free and open to the public.

Buses will transport attendees from the west side of the city.

Todd Thomas Baritone - Free concert of sacred music slated for Nov. 6 at cathedral

Todd Thomas, Baritone

Lindsay Groves Cellist - Free concert of sacred music slated for Nov. 6 at cathedral

Lindsay Groves, Cellist

Philip Phillion Organist - Free concert of sacred music slated for Nov. 6 at cathedral

Philip Phillion, Organist

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Articles


Website Proudly Supported By

Learn More