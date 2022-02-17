From trust and acceptance to faith and forgiveness

Long-married couples share tips on their successful partnerships

By Eileen Jevis | Staff writer

More than 350 people attended a Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Sunday, Feb. 13, to celebrate World Marriage Day. Married couples, friends and family members were present as Bishop Douglas J. Lucia recognized 80 couples for celebrating 25, 50 and more than 50 years of marriage in 2022. Two hundred other couples that could not attend will receive a certificate of recognition and congratulations from the Bishop.

Edward and Susan Judge, parishioners of Holy Cross Church in DeWitt, greeted guests before the Mass. The couple has been married for 52 years. They reflected on their more than a half century together and said one of the most important aspects of marriage is understanding and acceptance. “It’s been helpful for us to understand that challenges, conflicts, disputes and disillusionment are normal parts of any relationship,” said Ed. “Sue used to think that our challenges and conflicts were signs that our marriage was in trouble. But in time it has helped us both realize that our love is not just the warm and tender romantic feelings that we often share, but rather a choice we make when faced with those challenges.”

During his homily, the Bishop quoted from the exhortation used in the pre–Vatican II marriage rite. “Sacrifice is irksome and difficult. Only love can make it easy, and perfect love can make it a joy. We are willing to give in proportion as we love. When love is perfect, the sacrifice is complete.”

“Marriage starts out young and full of promise and ideals,” added Melinda Kopp. “But as time goes on it can mellow and become more realistic.” She and her husband Tom have been married 53 years. “A component of a good marriage is complete faith in one another and helping each other in whatever comes your way,” said Kopp. Partnerships in life and in business reminded this couple of the importance of taking time for themselves.

The Kopps, of St. Patrick Parish in Chittenango, owned a restaurant in Chittenango for 40 years. Juggling a family with running a business and continuing their education was a challenge. “There can be difficult times for whatever the reason and you learn to deal with them the best you can,” she said.

Both couples said communication is the key to staying connected. “For decades, we have taken the time almost every night to talk and listen to each other while trying not to judge, interrupt or give advice,” said Ed Judge. “This not only helped us stay connected but helped us better understand and appreciate each other.”

As these couples renewed their promise to each other, Bishop Lucia addressed them saying, “Dear sisters and brothers, today we celebrate with you this sacrament of love and your years of commitment to that sacrament. May God continue to bless you. May the Lord continue to watch over you and may you know the joy of the Lord that comes to walk with you, not just in good times but at all times.”

World Marriage Day occurs each year on the second Sunday of February to honor and celebrate the lifelong commitment of married couples.