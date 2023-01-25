Gabby and John are getting married … this weekend! You’re invited!

Jan 25, 2023 | Local

Ssshhhh! Listen … can you hear the wedding bells? 

If you’re a Catholic Sun reader, you know that we have accompanied Gabrielle “Gabby” Gleason and John Pattwell these past several months as they’ve prepared for their Catholic nuptials. This Saturday at 1 p.m., Gabby will walk down the aisle at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Vestal and you are invited to attend the celebration. 

Join the livestream here: https://www.youtube.com/@OLSVestalNY/streams

And if you haven’t enjoyed this beautiful couple’s story of love, joy and faith, you can catch up with our entire Catholic Sun series here: 

https://issuu.com/csunsyrdio/docs/gabby_and_john_are_getting_married_catholic_sun_se

Congratulations and best wishes, Gabby and John!

 

