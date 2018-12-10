Interpreted Christmas Masses: 2018 schedule from Diocese of Syracuse Deaf Ministry

Christmas Masses interpreted for the Deaf community will be offered at the following locations and times:
Eastern Region
St. Peter’s-St. Mary’s
200 N. James St.
Rome, N.Y. 13440
12/24: 5 p.m.
St. Thomas
150 Clinton Rd.
New Hartford, N.Y. 13413
12/25: 9 a.m.
Western Region
Blessed Sacrament
3127 James St.
Syracuse, N.Y. 13206
12/24: 4 p.m.
St. Lucy’s
432 Gifford St.
Syracuse, N.Y. 13204
12/24: 4 p.m.
12/25: 10 a.m.
1/1: 10 a.m.
Northern Region
Holy Trinity
309 Buffalo St.
Fulton, N.Y. 13069
12/25: 8:30 a.m.
Southern Region
St. James
137 Main St.
Johnson City, N.Y. 13790
12/24: 4 p.m.
12/25: 9:30 a.m.
St. Malachy
31 E State St.
Sherburne, N.Y. 13460
12/24: 6 p.m.
For additional information, contact:
Michele Murphy
240 E. Onondaga St.
Syracuse, N.Y. 13202
315-766-6514 (Text & Voice)
mmurphy@syrdio.org