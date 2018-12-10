Interpreted Christmas Masses: 2018 schedule from Diocese of Syracuse Deaf Ministry

Christmas Masses interpreted for the Deaf community will be offered at the following locations and times:

Eastern Region

St. Peter’s-St. Mary’s

200 N. James St.

Rome, N.Y. 13440

12/24: 5 p.m.

St. Thomas

150 Clinton Rd.

New Hartford, N.Y. 13413

12/25: 9 a.m.

Western Region

Blessed Sacrament

3127 James St.

Syracuse, N.Y. 13206

12/24: 4 p.m.

St. Lucy’s

432 Gifford St.

Syracuse, N.Y. 13204

12/24: 4 p.m.

12/25: 10 a.m.

1/1: 10 a.m.

Northern Region

Holy Trinity

309 Buffalo St.

Fulton, N.Y. 13069

12/25: 8:30 a.m.

Southern Region

St. James

137 Main St.

Johnson City, N.Y. 13790

12/24: 4 p.m.

12/25: 9:30 a.m.

St. Malachy

31 E State St.

Sherburne, N.Y. 13460

12/24: 6 p.m.

For additional information, contact:

Michele Murphy

240 E. Onondaga St.

Syracuse, N.Y. 13202

315-766-6514 (Text & Voice)

mmurphy@syrdio.org