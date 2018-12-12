K of C sponsoring free-throw competition Jan. 27 at parish center

All area students ages 9 to 14 are invited to take part in the local competition for the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship.

Sponsored by K of C Council 12035, the event is set for noon Jan. 27 at the St. Michael/St. Peter Parish Center on West Seneca Turnpike, Onondaga Hill.

Local winners in age and gender divisions will advance to the district level Feb. 9; then state competitions produce international champions. Since 1972, over 2.5 million youths have participated.

All local contestants are recognized for their participation. They must furnish proof of age and written parental consent. For entry forms or additional information, contact Mitch Carmody at mcarmody@twcny.rr.com.