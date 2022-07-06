Free lance help wanted for new Catholic Sun magazine project

The Catholic Sun will soon publish a new quarterly magazine — and we need talented, experienced freelance help to make it happen!

We are looking for experienced:

Writers/reporters: magazine experience a plus, previous professional writing experience a must. Focus will be on people: human interest, unsung heroes, local history and more. Photography experience a plus. We are seeking local writers to report within the seven county diocesan area: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego Counties.

Photographers: experience in photojournalism preferred. We are seeking local photographers within the seven county diocesan area: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego Counties.

Graphic Designers: experience with the Adobe suite of graphic software (InDesign, Photoshop, etc) is a must. Previous magazine design, composition and production desired.

Advertising salespeople: previous ad sales experience a must. We specifically need representation in the Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Oneida and Oswego County areas.

To be considered: email your resume, samples and any links to previous published work produced to Dc. Tom Cuskey (tcuskey@thecatholicsun.com) or mail them to:

The Catholic Sun

240 E. Onondaga St.

Syracuse, NY 13202