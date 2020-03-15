Most diocesan schools close as coronavirus response accelerates 

The Catholic Sun will continue to update this developing story.

By Renée K. Gadoua | Contributing writer, and Katherine Long | Editor

All but two of 22 diocesan schools will close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, while Masses and diocesan events continue this weekend. The school closures come as three of the diocese’s seven counties declare states of emergency and school districts announce closures.

“There are no cases within 60 miles,” Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said Saturday at a press conference in Syracuse announcing a state of emergency. “That doesn’t mean we won’t get one.” No confirmed cases had been announced in the diocese’s seven counties by Saturday evening.

Coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory illness that has spread around the globe. Attempts to contain the disease have spurred lockdowns in countries including Italy, Spain, and France. The disease has killed more than 5,000 people since January. More than 2,000 confirmed cases and 50 deaths have been reported in the United States as of Saturday night.

Broome County also announced a state of emergency Saturday. Oneida County did so Friday.

Diocesan officials “will continue to watch events as they unfold,” diocesan Chancellor and Director of Communications Danielle Cummings said Friday.

Closures across nation

Three of the nation’s largest dioceses — New York, Boston, and Chicago — have canceled Masses. In the Archdiocese of New York this weekend’s Masses are canceled, although churches remain open for private prayer. The Archdiocese covers 10 downstate counties with more than 2.6 million Catholics registered in 296 parishes. Archdiocesan elementary schools will be closed March 16 to 20, with a longer closure possible, Superintendent Michael J. Deegan announced Saturday. Several other dioceses have also announced plans to close churches and schools and cancel events.

Given the diocese’s geography — encompassing Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, and Oswego counties, each with unique characteristics and individual government entities — there is no one-size-fits-all response to a quickly evolving crisis.

All Onondaga County’s schools will close Friday, March 20, and reopen April 14, unless a confirmed case of the coronavirus emerges before then, McMahon said. If that happens, schools will close March 18. Fayetteville-Manlius announced Saturday night it will close immediately; Immaculate Conception School in Fayetteville and Holy Cross School in DeWitt will close, too.

Schools in Oneida and Broome counties will also reopen April 14. All extracurricular activities are canceled until then. Although Catholic schools are not included under the public school closures announced as part of the states of emergency, Catholic schools follow the responses of their public school counterparts during emergency closures — like snow days — because the public school districts provide transportation for Catholic school students per state law.

The diocese operates one school in Oswego County and one in Cortland County. As of Saturday night, neither had been closed.

In Onondaga County, “All superintendents and districts are working closely with the county, including the executive and health commissioner,” said Superintendent of Catholic Schools William Crist, who attended a meeting today with McMahon and county school superintendents.

“Our schools will continue to work closely with districts for transportation this week and for students who will receive meals,” he said. “Our schools are preparing to bring online and distance learning to our students during this time and to work closely with parents to provide instruction in a comprehensive manner.”

The diocese operates 22 schools with a total enrollment of 4,345 students pre-K to grade 12 and 429 employees.