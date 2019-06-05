New leaders appointed to Oswego, Camden, Endicott parishes

Father John Canorro has been appointed pastor of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish in Oswego, effective July 1.

“Father Canorro is quite familiar with the northern region of the Diocese of Syracuse and is looking forward to returning to minister in this area during this important time of transition for the people of Oswego,” the diocese said in its June 1 announcement.

In June 2018, the Oswego parishes of St. Joseph, St. Stephen, St. Mary, and St. Paul announced they would begin a process to form one faith community that worships on one church campus. The community selected Christ the Good Shepherd as its patron in August 2018. St. Paul’s was selected and announced as the site of the new parish last month. Many in Oswego have since called for a reversal of that decision in favor of St. Mary’s.

Father Canorro has served as pastor of St. Rose of Lima Church in North Syracuse since 2017. He is a native of East Syracuse and St. Matthew’s Church, and his first assignments after his 2001 ordination were as parochial vicar of Holy Cross Church in DeWitt and as a faculty member at Bishop Grimes Jr./Sr. High School.

From 2004 to 2017, Father Canorro served as pastor of a number of parishes in the Northern Region of the diocese: St. Mary’s in Mexico, St. Anne’s in Parish, Christ Our Light in Pulaski, and Holy Trinity in Fulton. In the course of those 12 years, he led the faith communities through the closing of St. Anne’s and the linkage of St. Mary’s and Christ Our Light.

Father Canorro’s term as pastor of Christ the Good Shepherd will begin July 1; Father John Hogan of St. Mary’s, Father Guy Baccaro of St. Paul’s, and Deacon Nick Alvaro of St. Joseph and St. Stephen will hold their current assignments until that day.

Father John Hogan has been appointed pastor of St. John the Evangelist Church in Camden, effective July 1. Bishop Robert J. Cunningham announced the appointment May 8.

Father Hogan has served as pastor of St. Mary’s Church in Oswego and Our Lady of the Rosary Mission in Hannibal since 2011. His ministry since his 1988 ordination has included service as parochial vicar at St. Charles Borromeo in Syracuse and St. Matthew’s in East Syracuse, and as pastor of Christ Our Light Parish (formed through the merger of St. John the Evangelist in Pulaski and St. Frances Xavier in Lacona) and St. John the Baptist in Rome.

Father Hogan will succeed the retiring Father R. Paul Mathis as pastor of St. John’s.

Father Ken Kirkman has been appointed administrator of the canonically linked parishes of St. Anthony of Padua and St. Joseph in Endicott, effective July 1. Bishop Cunningham announced the appointment May 30.

Father Kirkman was ordained in 2016 and is currently the parochial vicar of St. Mary Church and St. Anthony of Padua Church in Cortland. In Endicott, he will succeed Father James Serowik, who has been appointed pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Parish in Vestal, effective July 1.

The appointment of any pastor or administrator is made by the bishop and comes after a recommendation has been made to him by the diocesan Priests’ Personnel Committee, Msgr. Richard Kopp, Vicar for Priests, explained: When a parish is open, the position is advertised to all priests of the diocese and a profile of the parish is provided. The profile outlines the financial condition, sacramental activity, and physical needs of the parish, along with input from the current pastor and staff on the qualities of an ideal candidate. Interested applicants are asked to write a letter of application to the bishop and Msgr. Kopp that includes how their gifts might match the needs of the parish. Any priest can also submit an “informal application,” indicating that he would be willing to serve. The personnel committee meets to discuss the applicants and the body’s recommendation is made to the bishop, who makes the final decision.

The members of the Priests’ Personnel Committee are selected by their brother priests. The committee is currently composed of nine voting members: Father Robert Kelly and Father John Buehler, representatives for the Eastern Region of the diocese; Father Jon Werner and Msgr. Michael Meagher, representatives for the Southern Region; Father Henry Pedzich and Msgr. James O’Brien, representatives for the Western Region; Father John Hogan, representative for the Northern Region; Father Jason Hage, representative for priests ordained ten years or less; and Father John Rose, representing priests in special work. Non-voting members of the committee are Msgr. Timothy Elmer, Vicar General; Msgr. Richard Kopp, Vicar for Priests; and Msgr. James Lang, Vicar for Parishes.