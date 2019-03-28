Respect Life office to offer screenings of ‘Unplanned’

Abby Johnson, portrayed by Ashley Bratcher, reacts to what she is seeing on the ultrasound screen while assisting with an abortion in this clip from the movie “Unplanned.” (CNS photo | courtesy www.Unplannedfilm.com)

The Office of Family/Respect Life will sponsor screenings of the movie “Unplanned,” the story of former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson and the experience that led her to become one of the most ardent pro-life speakers in America.

Screenings will be held at the following times and locations:

March 31

Regal Cinemas

900 Upper Front St., Binghamton

4:30-7 p.m.

To request tickets for this screening, please contact Maria Klawiter at 607-727-3039 or mklawiter@syrdio.org.

April 1 and 2

Destiny USA

9090 Destiny USA Dr., Syracuse

6:50-9 p.m.

Sponsored tickets are sold out. To purchase, visit fandango.com. For assistance, contact Theresa Wheatley at 315-472-6754 ext. 3 or twheatley@syrdio.org.