Return of the tenor Bishop Ludden grad Dominick Corbacio sings in Handel’s ‘Messiah’

By Tom Maguire | Associate editor

Bishop Ludden High School graduate (2008) Dominick Corbacio was back in his home territory Dec. 7 for a performance of George Frideric Handel’s oratorio “Messiah.”

Corbacio sang the tenor role at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse. Also performing were Symphoria, a musician-led cooperative orchestra; the Syracuse University Oratorio Society; soprano Serena Benedetti; mezzo-soprano Angela Christine Smith; and bass Marc Webster. The conductor was Christian Capocaccia.

Asked about his performance, Corbacio wrote in a text message to the Sun:

“I consider myself extraordinarily lucky any time that I am given an opportunity to come together with a group of brilliant artists to make music. This past summer I spent time at the Ravinia Festival [Illinois] as a fellow studying and performing art song with a number of renowned artists and scholars. It is the oldest outdoor music festival in the United States.

“Having a particular love for German Lieder (German Song), I was utterly overwhelmed at the wealth of knowledge provided to me at Ravinia, an experience that I won’t soon forget.

“But, when it comes to working with Symphoria and all of its wonderfully talented players, I consider that to be a unique and cherished opportunity. Since I grew up in Syracuse, this orchestra holds an incredibly special place in my heart.

“I am increasingly grateful for having had this opportunity to share such a wonderful evening of music with them and I cannot begin to stress the importance of having such a wonderful arts organization alive and we