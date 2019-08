Singers invited to join ‘Mary Sing’ on Aug. 26 at Utica’s Holy Trinity

Holy Trinity Church in Utica will hold a Mary Sing Aug. 26 in honor of the Feast of Our Lady of Czestochowa.

It is set for 6 p.m. at 1206 Lincoln Ave.

Church Music Director Stephen Zielinski is inviting anyone to join in singing songs and hymns to Our Lady. He said it is not a concert or service but basically a sing-along to Mary.

Your favorite Latin, Polish, and English hymns will be sung by all.