Talent list for icons project

Over 50 parishioners and neighbors from Our Lady of Hope Parish and the former Our Lady of Lourdes came out to view the moving of the statue of Our Lady of Lourdes and the bell tower to their new home at Our Lady’s Grotto at Our Lady of Hope.

This could not have been accomplished without the expertise, dedication and hard work of many. Our gratitude goes to all, but a few who were instrumental include

Coordinating Committee – Father Christopher Ballard, Rory McMahon, Martha Ryan, Dave Warren, Marilyn Madison, Bill Kinne, Sue Mayer-Hodge, John McCarthy, Zenon Dacko, Steve Kenyon, Meredith Page, Diane Lloyd, Kathleen McGinn, Ken Kishtok, Judy Kishtok and Tina Giblin.

OBG: Len Woods and Elizabeth Byrne, structural engineers

Hueber Breuer Construction Co.: Otey Marshall, VP, and Jim Nier, Project Superintendent.

Keplinger Freeman Associates – Landscape Architects: Scott Freeman and Nathan LaPierre

Watson Farms, LLC: Kurt Watson – Landscaping

Clark Rigging & Rental Corp.: Joshua DeSantis, Crane Operator, and Brian Poth, Rigger

Iron Workers, Local 60: Thomas Patrick Clark, Gary Robb, John Clark, Matt Nesbitt

Operating Engineers Union: John Leemann

In addition

On board to bring their expertise to the part of the project to complete Our Lady’s Grotto:

IBEW 43: Al Marzullo and Tom Kurak

Healy Plumbing: Marty McMahon