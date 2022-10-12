Ten Years a Saint

Diocese celebrates Saint Marianne Cope

By Eileen T. Jevis

Staff writer

She was a daughter, a sibling, a teacher and a nurse. She was a religious sister, an administrator, a leader, a servant and is now a saint. Oct. 21 commemorates the 10th anniversary of the canonization of St. Marianne Cope.

Kristin Barrett-Anderson, curator of the Saint Marianne Cope Shrine & Museum in Syracuse said that Marianne is someone we can all relate to. “We can all be like her,” said Barrett-Anderson. “By just being present, by serving those in need, we can emulate Saint Marianne.”

Born in January 1838 in Germany, Marianne Cope (then named Barbara Witzenbacher Koob) and her family immigrated to Utica when Barbara was 2 years old. She attended public school until St. Joseph’s Parish opened in the late 1840s. St. Joseph’s nurtured Barbara’s eagerness for academic and spiritual growth. But Barbara had to leave her formal education in eighth grade to work in a factory to help support and care for her family when her father became an invalid. In 1854, at the age of 16, Barbara met Mother M. Bernardina Dorn, the leader of the new community of Franciscan Sisters.

After the death of her father in 1862, Barbara entered Franciscan life as a postulant at St. Francis Convent in Syracuse. She settled on the name Marianne when she took her vows in October 1863 in the Church of the Assumption. Sister Marianne was assigned to teach at the Assumption parish school and was quickly called upon to assume additional responsibilities and leadership roles.

With her notable management skills, she oversaw the opening of two of the first Catholic hospitals in Central New York — St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Utica and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. In 1870, Right Reverend Father Fideles Dehm, Commissary General of the Order of Minor Conventuals, appointed Mother Marianne as the administrator of St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Barrett-Anderson said that Mother Marianne and the Sisters of Saint Francis served all patients with dignity and grace. Recognizing the need for basic health care in a city of immigrants, they welcomed everyone and provided the same quality of care regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, disease or economic means.

In the 1870s Louis Pasteur’s research in chemistry led to remarkable breakthroughs in the understanding of the causes and preventions of diseases and provided new information regarding infection control. Mother Marianne implemented Pasteur’s new findings regarding sanitation, cleanliness and hygiene at St. Joseph’s. These practices would serve her well in her life’s work.

Barrett-Anderson said that the hygiene protocols initiated by the Sisters of St. Francis are the same methods that take place during the current COVID pandemic. They were also implemented when the Sisters arrived in Honolulu in 1883 to help care for patients with leprosy (now known as Hansen’s disease).

IN OUR NEXT ISSUE: the 10th Anniversary of the Canonization of

St. Kateri Tekakwitha.

Sister Alicia Damien Lau, OSF, still lives on Kalaupapa, a small community on the island of Molokaʻi where those with leprosy were exiled. Sister Alicia traveled to Kalaupapa for the first time in 1965 to assist with patient care. When she returned to Hawaii in 1986, she found herself going to Kalaupapa frequently. “I came every couple of months for the weekend. It then turned into once or twice a month until I found myself living here full time,” said Sister Alicia. On this 10th anniversary of the canonization, she reflected on Saint Marianne’s time in Hawaii.

“In 1883, Mother Marianne and six other sisters arrived in Honolulu to begin working at the Kakaako Receiving Station to care for the leprosy patients,” she said. “They found the place to be dirty. Patients were not cared for and were just left to die.” For five years, the sisters would minister to the sick until the government decided that the patients needed to be isolated to stop the spread of the disease. They closed the Kakaako Receiving Station and sent all the patients to Kalaupapa.

Father Damien was a Catholic priest (and future saint) who had been working and living among the 600 patients on Kalaupapa for 10 years when Mother Marianne and the sisters arrived to assist with their care. He eventually contracted Hansen’s disease himself and died in 1889.

From 1866 to 1969, over 8,000 patients were exiled to the island. “When segregation was lifted in 1969, some chose to leave but many remained. It was their home,” explained Sister Alicia. “Looking back on the history of Kalaupapa, I found that this is holy ground,” she said. “Thousands of Hansen’s disease patients were forced to come here. They were separated from their families. Most children would never see their parents again.” But Mother Marianne embraced the responsibility she was given. “She did not know the word ‘no.’ She agreed to come to a faraway land where she did not know the culture, language or political environment. Nor did she know what the disease of leprosy was all about,” said Sister Alicia. “She just knew that she was called to care for these poor, unfortunate people.” Mother Marianne embraced the Hawaiian culture. She learned to understand and speak Hawaiian and encouraged the residents of Kalaupapa to sing, dance the hula and play their instruments.

“There is joy and sorrow in everyone’s life,” added Sister Jean Canora, SoSF, who works at the Saint Marianne Museum in Syracuse. “Mother Marianne never intended to spend the rest of her life in Hawaii. She never saw her family again. But she brought the patients so much joy. Although they were terminally ill, she helped them live the best they could each day.”

Today, there are six former patients who live on Molokaʻi along with Sister Alicia and one other Franciscan sister. There are approximately 45 national park service workers and 25 Department of Health workers including nursing staff, food service staff, maintenance workers and others whose job it is to care for the patients and their homes.

Across the United States and around the world, the Sisters of Saint Francis continue the work that elevated Marianne Cope to sainthood. They serve the poor and infirmed, they educate and lead. They quietly go about their days with humility and dignity helping those who need care and comfort, prayers, and hope. And like the religious sisters from centuries ago, they work tirelessly with dedication and grace in the name of Christ.

As the final resting place for thousands of people, the marked and unmarked graves in the 15 cemeteries on Kalaupapa chronicle the lives of those people who lived in the settlement and experienced both joy and suffering. Hansen’s disease still exists today but is treated with a combination of antibiotics and can be cured. The disease does not spread easily, and treatment is very effective.

​Bishop Douglas J. Lucia will celebrate a Mass in honor of the 10th Anniversary of St. Marianne’s Canonization at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 at Assumption Church, 812 N. Salina St., Syracuse. A reception will follow at the Saint Marianne Cope Shrine & Museum. Please RSVP for the reception by calling 315-422-7999 or via email at request@saintmarianne.org.

Editor’s note: Eileen Jevis visited Kalaupapa in 2005 while on assignment for The Catholic Sun during a prior time with the paper. She covered and reported on the journey of Mother Marianne to sainthood.