Today: Ordination and Installation of Bishop-elect Douglas J. Lucia

Today, nearly 1,000 people will be in attendance to witness the Ordination and Installation of Bishop-elect Douglas J. Lucia as the eleventh bishop of the Diocese of Syracuse.

The Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, Archbishop of New York and Metropolitan of New York Province, will be the ordaining prelate; co-consecrators will be Bishop Cunningham and Bishop Terry R. LaValley of Ogdensburg. According to figures from the Diocese of Syracuse, 23 bishops will concelebrate the Mass, joined by 180 priests and 71 deacons from across the country and Canada. Nearly 700 religious, lay, and ecumenical representatives will also be in attendance.

Attendance to the Mass is by ticket only and all tickets have been distributed, however the Mass will be live-streamed at youtube.com/syrdio and broadcast live on: