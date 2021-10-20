A message to religious women and men in the diocese

By Sister Katie Eiffe, CSJ

When Bishop Douglas J. Lucia appointed me as Director of Synodal Planning, he also named me as Vicar for Religious.

In that role, I serve as a liaison between the religious communities who serve in the diocese, and the Bishop. Bishop Lucia has great respect and gratitude for the ministry of both religious women and men to the People of God. I am honored that he has asked me to serve them.

Unfortunately, we no longer have current contact information for the religious women and men who are serving in the diocese. Therefore, I need the assistance of those religious who serve in the diocese now to obtain contact information for each community in order to enable me to update our database.

May I ask that someone from each community contact me with the following information? You may contact me in whatever way is most convenient—by letter, by email or by phone.

(There is a form on the “Vicar for Religious” page at syracusediocese.org.)

My contact information is as follows:

Sr. Katie Eiffe, CSJ

240 E. Onondaga Street

Syracuse, NY 13202

E-mail: keiffe@syrdio.org

Phone: (315) 470-1473

Please provide the following information:

• Name of religious community.

• Names and contact information of those who serve in congregational or province leadership for your congregation/province.

• Addresses of local “houses” or communities of those in your congregation/province who are currently serving in the Diocese of Syracuse.

• Names of members living in those local houses.

Thank you so much for your assistance.