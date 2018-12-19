Annual ‘9 Days for Life’ prayer, action campaign takes place Jan. 14-22

By Catholic News Service

WASHINGTON (CNS) — The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops announced Dec. 18 the annual “9 Days for Life” prayer and action campaign will run Jan. 14 to Jan. 22.

Sponsored by the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Pro Life Activities, the “9 Days” observance leads up to the annual Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children Jan. 22, the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s 1973 decisions in Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton that legalized abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy.

The overarching intention of the novena is that all human life will be respected. Each day of the “9 Days for Life” novena highlights a different intention is accompanied by a short reflection, suggested actions, and related information.

Since 2013, over 100,000 Catholics have joined together to pray this annual novena, according to the USCCB.

The 9daysforlife.com website provides ways for Catholics to join the novena and to access resources. Participants can receive the novena by downloading a free “9 Days for Life” app, or by subscribing to daily emails or text messages. A printable version also is available online.

Those who join the campaign are invited to pray a multi-faceted novena that includes a new intention, brief reflection, related information and suggested actions for each day. Participants also can follow “9 Days for Life” on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

“In addition to praying for the unborn and for an end to abortion, we will pray for respect for life at all stages: for those nearing the end of their lives, for children in need of adoptive homes, for those mourning the loss of a child through abortion, and many others,” the USCCB Secretariat of Pro-Life Activities said about the novena.

Editor’s note: You can also participate in the novena online, via the Diocese of Syracuse Family/Respect Life Facebook page.