Annual Light is On for You Campaign to Be Held December 17 across the Diocese of Syracuse

Syracuse, NY: Parishes across the seven-county Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse will participate in the annual Light is On for You (confession) campaign on Monday, December 17, 2018. Parishes generally offer extended hours for the Sacrament of Reconciliation on one evening during Advent and Lent. Participating parishes will be open from 4:00 to 7:00 pm unless otherwise noted.

The diocesan Mother Church, The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse, will be participating from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.

Folks seeking more information about the Light is On for You are encouraged to visit our website. To find a parish, visit https://syracusediocese.org/find-a-parish/.