Annual Red Mass calls for blessings on the courts, legal profession

By Dc. Tom Cuskey

Editor

The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception sits across Montgomery Street from the Onondaga County Courthouse in downtown Syracuse. The county Justice Center is another short block away. On Monday, Oct. 16, any physical distance between them was bridged by prayer as the annual Red Mass was celebrated, marking the beginning of a new judicial year.

Local attorney Sheila Fallon welcomed all, especially those who work in the courts and legal profession. She shared that the Red Mass traces back to French courts in the year 1245. “It is called the Red Mass both for its invocation of the Holy Spirit and the vibrant red robes that were worn by the judiciary. The intention of the Red Mass is to ask God’s blessings on the legal professions and for all who seek justice.”

In the day’s Gospel from Luke, Jesus speaks of the people of Nineveh and Jonah, the prophet who wanted God’s wrath to come upon them “with both barrels” as Bishop Douglas J. Lucia said in his homily. Instead, both Jonah, who at first shrank from his duty to God, and the lawless Ninevites receive a second chance in life, a theme that underscores justice and fairness. “That’s the type of sign, the type of apostle you and I are called to be in our service of the law.” Noting his own role as a canon lawyer, Bishop continued, “Today, you and I are being invited to become the fulfillment of God’s word, a Word that became flesh and dwelt among us.”

Quoting Pope Francis’s words from a similar gathering at the Vatican, Bishop shared that “Christians sent by Christ are called by definition to be a conscience of peace in the world. Peace without justice is not a true peace … and justice is not an abstraction. … It fulfills his will.

“Mercy and justice are not alternatives but walk together.”

The Prayer of the Faithful for the Mass included a reading of the names of those members of the Onondaga County Bar Association and law-enforcement officers who passed away during the last year. Assisting with the prayer were Justice Deborah Karalunas, Syracuse Police Chief Joseph Cecile and Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley.

The Red Mass is available to watch on the Diocese of Syracuse YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MEBx6FuiCHo.