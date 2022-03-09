Ash Wednesday throughout the Diocese

Father Ryan celebrates IC School Ash Wednesday Mass

Fayetteville — Immaculate Conception School observed Ash Wednesday with a Mass celebrated by Father Thomas Ryan, with fifth- and sixth-graders as the altar servers. Students from pre-K/3 to sixth grade, faculty, staff, school families and IC Church parishioners attended the Mass to begin the Lenten journey as a faith-filled community. Shown giving ashes is Father Ryan. (Photos courtesy Caroline N. Agor-Calimlim)

Le Moyne students observe Ash Wednesday

The Panasci Family Chapel on the Le Moyne College campus was the gathering place on Ash Wednesday for students, faculty and staff to celebrate Mass and receive ashes.

Father Robert Scully, S.J., celebrated Mass and welcomed the congregation to the gathering. The Syracuse Jesuit college’s campus-ministry team serves the Le Moyne community with prayer and worship, retreats and other faith services in the Ignatian spiritual tradition.

Ash Wednesday in Utica

Father James M. Cesta distributes ashes to the faithful on Ash Wednesday at St. Mary of Mount Carmel–Blessed Sacrament Church in Utica. (Photo courtesy Tom Loughlin Jr.)