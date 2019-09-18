Back To School

St. Margaret’s students float through lessons

MATTYDALE — Students in Kristy Townsend’s sixth grade class at St. Margaret’s School celebrated the first full week of the school year with a special treat: In an effort to savor summer, they spent the day “floating” while doing their work. The students had a blast celebrating their first “Fri-yay!” — Photo courtesy Kristy Townsend

Backpack blessing

CICERO — Sacred Heart Church held a potluck dinner, Holy Hour, and backpack blessing for students Sept. 3. Here, Sacred Heart pastor Father Richard Prior offers the blessing. — Photo courtesy Deacon Ken Money

IC School celebrates Mass of the Holy Spirit

FAYETTEVILLE — The sixth grade class of Danielle Paige prepared, read, and served as altar servers at Immaculate Conception School’s opening Mass of the Holy Spirit for the 2019-20 school year. Students from Pre-K4 to sixth grade, the school community, parents, as well as the parish community gathered in church to celebrate. Father Thomas Ryan and Father Philip Hearn concelebrated the Mass. New Principal Nancy Ferrarone was given the special blessings of the Holy Spirit by Father Ryan. The IC school choir, directed by music teacher Denise Velardi, provided the music, with piano accompaniment by Muriel Bodley. The offertory hymn was provided by Eric Lee, who played the violin. The class sang “Open My Eyes” during the Communion meditation. — Photos courtesy Caroline N. Agor-Calimlim