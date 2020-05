Nic Button, Bishop Ludden Class of ‘19, has committed to play basketball at St. Michael’s College in Vermont. St. Michaels’s participates in the NCAA Division II Northeast-10 Conference.

This past year Nic did a post-grad year at Cheshire Academy in Connecticut, where he averaged 15 points, including a 41-point outburst against South Kent in which he made 10 3-pointers.

“Bishop Ludden is very proud of Nic,” Ludden Athletic Director Gallagher Driscoll wrote in an email.