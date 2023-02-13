Catholic Schools Week in Utica gets congressional recognition and more

By Fran Perritano

UTICA — In her 17 years, Carli Grabinski’s formal learning experience has revolved around Catholic education.

She wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I have attended Notre Dame since preschool,” said the Notre Dame Junior-Senior High School senior. “Throughout my years at Notre Dame, I have always enjoyed it. I’ve never wanted to leave and always enjoyed the school days, teachers, friends, other students and being excited to learn.”

Carli has never doubted she is at the right school.

“Attending Notre Dame has been what I have expected it to be and more,” she said. “We learn about our faith, have opportunities to take a lot of direct classes and be a part of the school community with clubs and sports.”

Carli, her fellow students, faculty, staff and others throughout the country celebrated Catholic education from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 during National Catholic Schools Week. In observance of the yearly celebration, Notre Dame received proclamations from the City of Utica, Oneida County, State of New York and the 22nd Congressional District. Rome Catholic Elementary and Oneida schools Holy Cross Academy and St. Patrick’s School also were honored by the county, state and Congress.

Robert McQueen, campus minister at Notre Dame, said celebrating Catholic schools and receiving the proclamations are significant.

“It gives an opportunity to recognize the value and the contribution of Catholic education to the Church and the world,” he said. “We are the only Catholic high school and elementary school in the city. Notre Dame Junior-Senior High School was founded in 1960 by the Xaverian Brothers, and Our Lady of Lourdes / Notre Dame Elementary School was founded in 1929 by the Daughters of Charity. Both schools offer a quality education in a safe and productive learning atmosphere that reflects gospel values.”

McQueen said there are many similarities between parochial and public schools, but there is one major difference.

“Each wants to expand children’s knowledge, explore their passion, create community awareness and strengthen their sense of self,” he said. “We do all that above, but we instill the sense of love and compassion in their lives by way of spiritual growth to come to know God all in one place.”

National Catholic Schools Week began in 1974 and is celebrated annually to promote the education that comes with functioning as a Catholic school. It takes place for seven days, starting from the last Sunday in January. The week also recognizes the value, principles and contributions that the Catholic schools have made over the decades.

This year’s theme is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.” Schools typically observe the annual celebration week with Masses, open houses and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members.

For its part, Notre Dame conducted several activities to celebrate:

• Priests and deacons from area churches were invited for a luncheon to thank them for all they do.

• There was a flag-raising ceremony at Utica City Hall.

• Principals of the high school and elementary school appeared on a local radio show to discuss Catholic education.

• There were Teacher Appreciation and Student Appreciation days with a dress down for teachers and staff.

• Members of the campus ministry team delivered doughnuts and coffee to first responders at the Utica Fire Department.

So, why should parents and their children consider a Catholic School education?

“I would tell a prospective student to give it a try,” Carli said. “Attending a new school for kids can be tough because they are leaving their friends behind, thinking they won’t fit in. At Notre Dame, we have a welcoming community and teachers and students that all look out for each other.”