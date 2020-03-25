Chapel dedicated

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia dedicated and blessed the Ron Stott Memorial Adoration Chapel at Sacred Heart Church in Cicero March 21. The special Mass was livestreamed on the parish’s Facebook page, facebook.com/SacredHeartCiceroNY.

“This Lord’s day we are invited to rejoice, to rejoice even in these difficult times, because God saves,” Bishop Lucia said in his homily. “As we move towards Holy Week, as we move towards a deeper sharing in the Passion of Jesus Christ, we’re also called to remember that out of Good Friday there comes Easter. That is a proclamation we need to hear…. It’s a reminder that, even as we make this Lenten journey, it’s a journey to the Cross, through the tomb, to a new dawn. Let us hold on to that hope, let us radiate that hope to others, let us, as [in] the words of our psalm response, say today, ‘the Lord is my shepherd, there is nothing I shall want.’ Let’s take those words to heart and let us, in a particular way now, allow the shepherd to draw ever closer to us, knowing that …. we will see his saving power in different ways. Amen.” (Screenshot via facebook.com/SacredHeartCiceroNY)