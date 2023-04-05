Chrism Mass message is one of welcoming and outreach

Priests renew their vows during annual Holy Week liturgy

By Dc. Tom Cuskey

Editor

Priests from parishes, schools and institutions throughout the Diocese of Syracuse gathered along with deacons, religious and the laity to witness the blessing of holy oils during the Chrism Mass. On Tuesday of Holy Week each year, the Chrism Mass is celebrated at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Oils that are prepared and blessed are distributed to churches and parishes where they are used in celebration of the sacraments throughout the coming year.

“How present are you and I, brothers and sisters, to those searching for Christ in our local churches?” was the question Bishop Douglas J. Lucia posed to those in attendance, adding that “the ministry of presence” would be the focus of his homily. Bishop urged the priests to be sure their parishes “carry on the signs of the love of Jesus Christ … found in the smile and welcome of our open door.”

Bishop added that “accompanying this openness is the ready availability of the sacraments of the Church — the outward signs of God’s grace in today’s world.”

The oils blessed during the Mass included the Oil of the Sick which is used in anointing those seeking healing, and the Oil of Catechumens which is used to anoint those entering the Church through the sacrament of Baptism.

Sacred Chrism is the third holy oil prepared and blessed during the Mass. Throughout the Church year, the Sacred Chrism is used to represent our new life in Christ through the Holy Spirit, that the faithful receiving the sacraments of Baptism, Confirmation and Holy Orders are set apart and anointed to do God’s work.

Sacred Chrism is also used to anoint the altar and walls of a church building.

More than 80 priests of the diocese attended the Mass to receive the oils for their parishes but also to renew their priestly vows together as a community.

You can watch the Chrism Mass on the Syracuse Diocese YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=IOaW0H2jQnc