‘Color Run’ paints a picture of healing, hope and happy faces

The fight against childhood cancer apparently comes in vivid, living colors, at least at St. Patrick’s School in Oneida.

On Friday, May 19th, students from the school held a Color Run in honor of Jennah Jbarah, a St. Patrick’s student who lost her life in 2017 to childhood cancer. Students and faculty at the school have continued to honor her memory through fundraising, memorials and dress-down days.

Cabrini Team Health, part of the diocesan schools office, sponsored the run. Jennifer Brown is the Cabrini program coordinator and she explains that “the initiatives of Cabrini Team Health aim to improve the social determinants of health of students and families in our Catholic school community. We accomplish this by creating programs to address physical and mental health and family needs.”

Brown adds that Kristin Healt, principal of St. Patrick’s, had the idea to do the Color Run in support of Golisano Children’s Hospital. “I immediately knew this was something we needed to do together. Bringing the school community together, promoting physical fitness, honoring Jennah Jbarah and her family, and raising money for the children’s hospital is exactly what Cabrini Team Health strives to accomplish.’

Health added that the run materials themselves were somewhat expensive, but Cabrini’s help made the difference they needed, saying they “not only purchased the color powder, but bought each student a pair of sunglasses and a white bandana as well. This was such a blessing to us because we were able to donate all proceeds to Golisano in memory of Jennah.”

Those proceeds amounted to just under $3400.

Diocesan school superintendent William Crist participated in the event along with Bishop Douglas J. Lucia and Fathers Christopher Ballard and Nathan Brooks from the Spirit of Hope linked parishes in Madison County. Bishop Lucia also donated popsicles for the kids to enjoy, a great post-run treat.