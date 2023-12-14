Cows get it! Barn Mass brings a glimpse of nativity to Advent

On Monday, Dec. 11, the Spirit of Hope Parish’s youth ministry discipleship group and their families came together for a Barn Mass hosted by John and Marnie Martin at their Vernon farm. Father Christopher Ballard, Spirit of Hope pastor, and parochial vicar Fr. James Buttner concelebrated. Mass was followed by a wonderful, peaceful evening of reflection with hot cocoa and a bonfire. Fr. Buttner gave a stirring homily exhorting those present to be a disciple to others.

Although there were no bells, the cows in the barn mooed at the exact moment of consecration! A member of the congregation affirms to the Sun that the cows got it right, mooing at the elevation of both the Body and the Blood.

The idea of a nativity Mass goes back exactly 800 years this year when, in 1223, St. Francis of Assisi sought a way to emphasize the simplicity and beauty of the first Christmas by having a Nativity Mass in Greccio, Italy.