The Diocese of Syracuse will celebrate a Palm Sunday Vigil Mass for the deaf community with Bishop Douglas J. Lucia at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Christ the King Retreat House. Dinner will be served after Mass; dinner is free but donations are accepted. Preregistration is necessary for proper planning (including dietary requirements) so please email Michele at mmurphy@syrdio.org or text to 315-766-6514 by March 24.